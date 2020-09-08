The new Rolls-Royce Ghost was finally unveiled last week and it definitely delivered. It is now the most technologically advanced car in the Rolls-Royce range and it does things a bit different overall. The new car focuses not just on comfort for a change, but also on the way it handles. As for the design, the new Ghost has evolved in all the key areas to remain as easily recognizable and stylish as ever.

Continue Reading Below

According to Rolls-Royce, you will soon have the opportunity to see the car “in flesh” at the Blenheim Palace between September 23 and 26. The new kid won’t be alone on the stage though. It will be joined by two ‘granddads’ if you will. The first one will be a 1911 Silver Ghost with two-seat open tourer coachwork by Rippon.

It was the legendary 40/50hp that first earned the famous label of ‘the best car in the world’, and this exquisite example – one of a number of cars owned by The Daniel Ghose and Ana Polo Collection – was first delivered to London-based Sir Adolph Tuck.

The second special guest will be an ex-Sir Malcolm Campbell Phantom II Continental Touring Saloon. Chassis number 140MY was delivered to the Land Speed Record hero on 28 March 1933 – Campbell was such a fan of the marque that he wrote the official brochure for the Phantom II, entitled ‘The best Rolls-Royce yet produced’.

The last of Campbell’s three Phantoms, it wears handsome Barker & Co coachwork. All things considered, the Salon Prive, where all of these Rolls-Royce beauties will pose for the crowd, is shaping up rather nicely.