BMW announced in late 2019 the production of a new limited edition BMW M4. The model name was the BMW M4 Heritage Edition and was limited to 750 units. One of those units just showed up at the Charlotte-based Hendrick BMW.

The limited M4 was available in three distinct colors: a light blue, dark blue and red. These are the colors made famous by the BMW M Division. The three color choices are equally iconic – Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola Red.

Furthermore, the coupe’s carbon-fiber reinforced plastic roof boasts a striking decorative strip in the BMW M colors, which is integrated into the CFRP composite at the factory using a special manufacturing process.

Inside, the special BMW M4 Edition M Heritage features full leather M seats in a bicolor design. Each seat color is oriented towards the exterior paint and is complemented by partly bicolored contrast stitching.

In conjunction with the exterior paints – Laguna Seca Blue and Velvet Blue metallic – the seats come in Silverstone/Black with turquoise stitching or Velvet Blue and Orange respectively.

Likewise unique are the forged, 20-inch M light alloy wheels in a star spoke design featuring the color Orbit Grey matte.

The M4 EDITON ///M HERITAGE is equipped with the straight-six 3.0-liter petrol engine that develops 331 kW/450 PS (444 hp), just like M4 CS, the model it is based on.

The unit from Hendrick BMW showroom is featured in the iconic Laguna Seca Blue which is a fantastic color choice on most, if not all, M cars.

Click below to see more photos of the car: