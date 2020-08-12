Courtesy of @anchaya.media on Instagram, we’re getting a first look at the 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe being tested on U.S. soil. The images below show the upcoming rear-wheel drive compact coupe going for a ride on the infamous Strip. Just like most of the recent models, the upcoming BMW 2 Series Coupe was also leaked.

Continue Reading Below

New images popped up online last week, following the previous major leak. The second generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe remains true to the brand’s typical rear-wheel drive, clearly differentiating itself from the four-door Gran Coupe. In contrast to the other BMW compact class models, it uses the CLAR and not the UKL architecture. Therefore, it retains the longitudinally mounted engine and the balanced weight distribution.

As you can see in these images, the G42 2 Series Coupe retains the long bonnet and short overhangs, typical to a RWD coupe. Even though covered here, the front-end will have plenty of inspiration from the 2 Series Gran Coupe, starting with the kidney grille. There is also a new interpretation of the headlights, while the M Sport package is far more aggressive than on the Gran Coupe model.

Clearly, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is a more evolutionary change than a revolutionary one. Most fans and customers would probably appreciate that, considering the radical state of BMW’s design language at the moment. The 4 Series is about as radical a change as it’s going to get, design-wise.

Read Also:

It is sad that the current Convertible version will be discontinued, but we are relieved that the upcoming 2 Series Coupe will continue to use straight-six powerplants for the M245i and M2 variants, as well as more efficient diesel and petrol units with 4 cylinders.

We expect to see the new G42 BMW 2 Series Coupe in late 2020.