Just a few months ago, the first leaked photos showed the alleged design of the new 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe. Today, two more photos, allegedly of the same G42 platforms, give more design details. The fully unveiled prototype shows a potential BMW M240i painted in black.

Even though the badge is not recognizable, details, such as the silver elements in the air inlets of the front apron and the characteristic shape of the tailpipes, indicate that this could be an M Performance model. The new pictures appeared on the Instagram account of Wilcoblok.

The second generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe remains true to the brand’s typical rear-wheel drive, clearly differentiating itself from the four-door Gran Coupe. In contrast to the other BMW compact class models, it uses the CLAR and not the UKL architecture. Therefore, it retains the longitudinally mounted engine and the balanced weight distribution.

Also, while the M Performance models of the front-wheel drive family is denoted by the “Mx35i” naming convention, G42 BMW 2 Series will continue to use the M240i badge on the boot. Even better, the top 2 Series model will be powered by the B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder unit.

The next-generation BMW M2 will compete above the M240i, which, of course, promises even more driving dynamics with components from the next generation of M3 and M4.

Inside, we expect the new BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 to have a largely identical cockpit design to the current BMW 3 Series. BMW will unveil the next-gen 2 Series Coupe in early 2021.

[Top Rendering: Andrei Avarvarii @avarvarii]