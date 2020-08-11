The BMW supercar myth has come up a lot lately. There’s plenty of chatter online about new BMW models which could be considered worthy of the supercar status. The BMW M8 line-up seems to be the main culprit here and I have to agree that the performance of the M8 Coupe Competition makes a good case for it.

Another piece of evidence was provided this week. The guys from Motorsport Magazine have put to the test a brand new Porsche Taycan Turbo S on their usual proving grounds, the Magny Cours track. They came back with a lap time that’s on par with a certified supercar, like the Audi R8 V10 Plus. That’s right, the heavy four-door electric sedan managed to tie the R8’s time on the track, posting a lap of 1:21.28.

That’s impressive for a car that’s as heavy as the Taycan Turbo S. At the same time, the 760 HP and 1,050 Nm of torque definitely helped out as did the all-wheel drive and all the technology that chassis comes with. As impressive as that might be, we can’t leave out the other lap times the guys recorded on this track. And yes, I’m including the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition here, another four-door with mind-bending speed.

The BMW did the same lap in 1:22.20 which is less than 1 second away from both the Taycan and the R8 Plus. To make things even, they were all riding on the same Pirelli PZero tires. Does that allow the M8 to enter the supercar tribe?

I guess it depends on you and what you deem worthy of the supercar badge, but the M8 is truly an impressive machine, no matter how you spin it. And the F90 M5 is not far behind either, being considerably cheaper too.