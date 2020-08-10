The BMW E46 M3 is regarded as not only one of the best cars to come out of the capable hands of the engineers over at BMW M but also one of the best cars of its time. It has been praised so much over time that even BMW officials don’t want to hear about it anymore. Everything gets compared to it and reviews are usually glowing. Not this one though. Today we’re taking a look at the BMW E46 M3 through the lens of Regular Car Reviews.

Regular Car Reviews basically doesn’t follow any sort of conventional rule when it comes to talking about cars. There are intentionally hyperbolic reviews meant to focus more on the bad rather than the good. But they are funny and, in this one, the E46 M3 wasn’t spared at all. However, there are some good points in there as well.

The BMW E46 M3 does bring forward a really good mix of power at a low price. That’s because cars of the 1980s and 1990s are going up in value right now, while cars made in the 2000s haven’t really hit that sort of a high at the moment. Though, it’s likely that they will begin to gradually rise quite soon, especially after an E30 M3 sold for more than most houses, giving BMWs newfound value.

Now, mind you, this is mostly meant to be funny, and all the videos on the Regular Car Reviews channel should be considered as such. While its concerns are real, there’s also a lot of room for hyperbole and humor. Getting over that bit though, there are some insightful tips as to how the E46 M3 drives. Yes, you can’t really launch it and it feels like it wants you to abuse it. It’s a great driving car, no matter how you spin it.