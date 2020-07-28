This is one of the most ironic drag race I’ve ever seen. That’s because the two cars are not what they seem at first. First, you’ll take a look at the BMW E46 M3 and immediately picture the S54 engine under the hood; that brilliant 3.2-liter straight six revving into oblivion. That’s not the case here though, as this particular M3 has a surprise under the hood and it’s a big one, too.

This M3 has had its engine taken out and replaced with another legendary mill, from Toyota. The iconic 2JZ straight six was shoved under the hood of this M3 and tinkered with to deliver some 500 horses on the dyno along with 430 lb-ft of torque. The car also received a sequential gearbox as far as we can tell, and some other mods. What we’re mostly interested in here is the engine, though, as the car it’s racing against has a surprise too.

So, on the one side of the drag strip we have a BMW with a Toyota engine. On the other side we have a Toyota Supra MKV that’s claimed to be bone stock. However, that means it has a BMW engine under the hood, as the current-generation Supra actually comes stock with a BMW B58 engine from a Z4 M40i. The B58 straight six under the hood of the 2020 Supra is supposed to deliver just 335 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque but we all know it’s making more, after having seen all of the popular dyno videos.

The Toyota also comes with an automatic 8-speed gearbox and launch control, the latter of which is missing from the heavily modified BMW E46 M3. However, you still have to know how to use launch control, in order to make the most of it, which the driver of the Supra painfully realizes in this video.