The people from AC Schnitzer have been tuning BMW models for decades. They are one of the oldest companies to have started doing the whole ‘tuning’ thing and are still going strong. By today’s standards, AC Schnitzer products might seem conservative at first but you’d be wrong. The German company decided to put together a short clip just to emphasize how big the differences are between their version of the Z4 and the stock one.

The Z4 is already a great looking car. If you ask me, it’s one of the best-looking BMW has to offer today. The long, low-profile hood and that sexy rear end make it borderline irresistible for people like me. Throw in some AC Schnitzer parts and it gets even better. The AC Schnitzer catalog includes a height-adjustable RS coilover suspension which can be seen at work in the video below. It drops the front and rear axles by 25 mm. Chip in the 20″ wheels in the mix and you won’t have much room left in the wheel wells.

Then there are the aero parts, too. The AC Schnitzer front splitter brings additional downforce to the front axle. At the same time, the 2-piece rear spoiler increases downforce at the rear axle. AC Schnitzer also offers bonnet vents for the Z4 but they are not installed on the car in the video below. AC Schnitzer side skirts, on the other hand, are visible and they also provide a sporty appearance in road traffic.

Round the back you’ll also notice a spoiler lip add-on as well as a new diffuser attached to the bottom of the bumper and a set of 4 tailpipes. These tailpipes can be configured in a variety of finishes and they do make the Z4 look like an M Product. So, judging by what you see here, would you go to the Aachen-based company to get your Z4 upgraded?