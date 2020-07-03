Yet another resplendent and eye-catching configuration, as the BMW Abu Dhabi dealership unveils a special example of the Z4 M40i high-performance roadster. The Z4 is one of the very few roadsters remaining in the automotive industry. In a world loaded up with SUVs in almost all market segments, open-top two-seaters are surely an endangered species.

Even BMW is pondering a possible demise of the Z4 after the completion of the current G29 generation lifecycle. Until then, there’s still a lot of time left to properly cherish the Z4.

Recently, the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom has come out with a special example of the Z4 M40i range-topper. The high-performance roadster is finished in the classic Sapphire Black metallic paintwork, which deeply contrasts the Cerium Grey body accents specific to the M Performance version.

The Z4 M40i sits on a set of special 19-inch double-spoke M alloy wheels with Orbit Grey finish that further complements the Cerium Grey kidney grille, front air vent details and exterior mirrors caps.

The powerful aura of the Z4 M40i is further underlined in the two-seat cabin thanks to the striking Vernasca Magma Red leather upholstery and the Aluminum Tetragon trim ornaments.

In Europe, the BMW Z4 M40i boasts a peak output of 250 kW / 340 PS (335 hp) due to the stringent emission standards. The US clients are lucky enough to get a more powerful variant as the B58 engine is good for no less than 382 hp across the Atlantic.

Let’s see more shots of this special Z4 M40i in the following gallery.