WardsAuto just announced their winner of the Wards 10 Best UX (User Experience). This year’s award goes to the BMW X7 seven-seater SUV. Earlier this month, the X6 M was named a Wards 10 Best Interiors award winner for 2020.

“The X7, BMW’s largest vehicle ever, incorporates the first-rate drivetrain and interior one would expect from the German luxury brand, but it’s also designed to sooth the soul with a user experience beyond compare,” says Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor.

“The X7 has a ‘Caring Car’ menu as part of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which serves as a portal to personal wellness and rejuvenation. The X7’s infotainment system also has ‘Experience Modes’ to tailor your ride for optimum comfort. The driver can toggle through ‘Executive,’ ‘Expressive’ and ‘Well Being,’ each one adjusting comfort settings based on your mood or situation.

Beyond all that, the X7 has quick phone pairing, wireless charging, WiFi connectivity, up to eight USB ports, brilliant graphics, an intuitive iDrive user interface and top-notch driver-assistance systems. You can’t ask for much more.”

Now in its seventh generation, BMW’s iDrive and the new Live Cockpit Professional work together to offer the driver and passengers multiple ways to interact with their Ultimate Driving Machine. Two 12.3-inch fully digital displays and large colorful head-up display deliver information in an easy to use and intuitive format. The driver can interact with their X7 via the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, or via the central touch screen, hand gestures and iDrive rotary controller.

BMW X6 M

The new M Power SUV also took home an award in the “Best Interiors” category. “There are certain design and styling elements that make a BMW interior unmistakable.” said Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor. “The dramatic coupe-like profile makes the X6 look much sportier than a conventional SUV, and the interior amplifies these themes with carbon-fiber trim, tri-color stitching and a color scheme that demands your attention.

But it’s the seats, with hexagonal quilting on Merino leather, that shine as the brightest star in the X6 M interior, with integrated head restraints and massive shoulder and hip bolsters that secure front-row occupants for the full experience of the Ultimate Driving Machine.”

The new BMW X6 M arrived on the market just a few months ago, along with the X5 M SUV.