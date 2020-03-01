During our test drive of the new 2020 BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition, we also spent some time doing some unscientific tests. Our goal was to measure the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time for the new M Power SUVs, but unfortunately, we did not have a Vbox with us.

So we had to rely on a regular timer to capture the standard sprint which came out to 3.8 seconds. We’ve seen some other Youtubers posting a 3.4 seconds time from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h), so we’re either terrible drivers or there were some other factors in play.

Since we’re pretty confident in our Launch Control and shifting skills, we had to dig a bit further. So we came up with this excuse: in the car, there were three passengers. By our own calculations, we had about 600 lbs (272 kg ) between all of us.

On top of that, the BMW X5 M Competition had a full tank of gas since we did the test very early into our test drive. Additionally, some hefty luggage was in our car, including video and audio equipment, and some computers, which likely added to another 50 lbs.

Was that enough to slow us down by 0.4 seconds? Hard to tell, but we do plan to do another run, this time an instrumented one. We were also hoping to catch the 200 km/h mark (124 mph), but we came a bit short at 184 km/h.

Regardless, the 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M are some fantastic machines, and considering they weigh in at over 5,000 lbs, it’s impressive what they can achieve.