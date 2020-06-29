The new BMW X6 M was just named as a winner in the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors list for 2020. SUVs and CUVs make up seven of the 10 honorees – the first time so many utility vehicles have dominated – leaving only two sedans and a coupe to fill out this year’s list.
Other premium automakers to make the list are Audi with its e-tron model, Mercedes-Benz with the GLB and Bentley with the Flying Spur. The ranking focused on achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, materials usage, fit-and-finish and user-friendliness of displays and controls.
Wards editors selected the best interiors from a list of 32 nominated vehicles with all-new or significantly redesigned cabins available in the U.S. There is no price cap for 10 Best Interiors, but value is a factor.
The 2020 winners in alphabetical order (price listed as tested):
- Audi e-tron ($85,790)
- Bentley Flying Spur ($283,275)
- BMW X6 M Competition ($131,745)
- Chevy Corvette Stingray ($78,820)
- Hyundai Venue ($23,305)
- Kia Telluride ($47,255)
- Lincoln Aviator ($81,790)
- Mercedes-Benz GLB ($57,470)
- Nissan Sentra ($24,800)
- Toyota Highlander ($51,654)
It’s also the fourth year in a row Lincoln has made the cut and the third year in a row for Toyota. Nissan now has five trophies. Among German luxury rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz each has five trophies, while Audi has four.
The 2020 BMW X6 M boasts carbon-fiber accents and has a wide range of leather upholstery options. There’s also no shortage of high-tech features, including a 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster and a large head-up display. Plenty of other features adorn the interior of the X6 M, including interior lighting, massaging front seats and a large Head-Up Display.
The 2020 BMW X6 M starts at 109,595 MSRP, while the X6 M Competition sells for $118,595.