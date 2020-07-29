Since the debut of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, most of what we’ve all read and seen has been about the M235i, the M Performance variant of it. However, very little of the news coverage, unsurprisingly, has show the BMW 220d Gran Coupe, one of the entry-level models in most markets. So is the little four-pot diesel version any good? In this new video from Cars.co.za, we take a look.

The 220d Gran Coupe isn’t sold here in America, so it’s not a car many of us ‘Mericans ever think about. However, it is sold in many markets across the Atlantic, and the Pacific, and it’s a car that a lot of customers might be interested in. Not only does it provide a surprisingly good interior and technology but its small diesel engine is also efficient. So is it worth getting for customers that want something small, comfortable and efficient?

Honestly, probably not. There seem to be cars that are better than the BMW 220d Gran Coupe at everything it’s good at. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is more comfortable and far better looking, for example. There are also cheaper cars that are just as comfortable and efficient, so long as you can live without the BMW badge.

The real problem with the 220d Gran Coupe, though, is its styling. The 2 Series Gran Coupe is just not a good looking car, in any spec and Cars.co.za host Ciro di Siena just can’t seem to get over it. To be honest, I agree with him. As a car enthusiast, I can forgive odd designs if they’re great cars but only up to a point. The 2 Series Gran Coupe passes my personal threshold for odd designs and it seems to pass di Siena’s as well.

What do you think, is the BMW 220d Gran Coupe a good enough car for customers that need something comfortable, efficient and small for city driving? Is it good enough to overcome that styling?