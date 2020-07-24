The BMW M8 Competition is without a doubt one of the greatest weapons BMW M has in its arsenal: With a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 packing 625 hp and 750 Nm, this model – which comes in the shape of a Coupe (F92), Cabriolet (F91) or four-door Gran Coupé (F93) – is one of the top athletes fresh from the M Division.

Continue Reading Below

But as always, tuning shops from around the world are willing to improve upon the successful M recipe. G-Power announced a few months ago their program for the BMW M8, and today, they follow through with new updates and photos.

G-POWER is offering three different power upgrade levels: The starter package provides an already impressive 720 hp (529 kW) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm thanks to G-POWER’s GP-720 Performance Software. One step up and GP-770 Performance Software is combined with downpipes and sports catalytic converters (optionally also downpipes without sports

catalytic converters), which reduce the exhaust back pressure.

In this case, the driver can look forward to 770 hp (566 kW) and 930 Nm. If that does not quite cut it, customers can choose the top variant, which packs no less than 820 hp (603 kW) and 1,000 Nm. This boost of 250 Nm and almost 200 hp over the series is achieved using GP-820 Performance Software and several hardware adjustments.

The top model carries the name G8-M and it also features a Venturi RR bonnet made of carbon fiber out with additional ventilation openings. Another option for customization are the 21-inch alloy wheels forged from particularly light aluminum. The Hurricane RR rims are available in Jet Black, Gun Metal Gray and Stardust Silver.

Click below for an extensive photo gallery: