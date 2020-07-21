The third-generation BMW X1 is scheduled for a market launch in 2022. But in the mean time, the best selling BMW SAV is out and about for the usual testing sessions. So it comes as no surprise that rendering artists have used the recent spy photos to create their own renderings.

This new Photoshop BMW X1 image comes from Kolesa peeling some of the design details hidden by the camo. At the front, the future BMW X1 gains a larger kidney grille, but not as large as some of the most recent BMW models. Furthermore, its headlights are also sleeker and simpler than the previous-gen car’s, which makes it look a bit more modern.

Its stance stands out as well getting a more upright position, taller and more like a traditional SUV. It still looks sportier than something like an X3, as its roofline isn’t quite as upright, but it’s still a bit more upright than its predecessor. It sits somewhere in between the two. Out back, we also expect the typical L-shaped taillights, but sleeker. There will also be a more prominent rear roof spoiler.

As far as the interior is concerned, we expect it to mirror that of the upcoming BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, so expect large displays for the infotainment system and dashboard. The center console is also expected to be more premium than in the current generation.

The powertrain options will include a range of gasoline and diesel options, along with a plug-in hybrid. There are also rumors around a fully electric BMW X1, but BMW has refrained to confirm that.