BMW South Africa celebrated last week the local premiere of its two latest M models. The new BMW X5 M Competition and the new BMW X6 M Competition join the M SUV family, alongside the X3 M and X4 M. The two flagships are the third generation of the high-performance BMW M models in the luxury SAV and SAC segments.

The new BMW X6 M was launched in South Africa with the Black Sapphire paint as the flagship color. Combined with the black accents of the Competition model, the Black Sapphire Metallic gives the X6 M an extremely sporty, yet understated look.

The shinny black also seems to show off the car’s body lines and curves well, without hiding too much, but also keeping it a bit muted, so it isn’t too in your face. It’s stylish enough to stand out but not so much that it’s obnoxious.

Powering the big brutish BMW is a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque (617 hp in Competition-spec). That allows it to get from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is shockingly fast for something so big and heavy. Because it packs such explosive power and is a surprisingly capable machine, an exterior color that’s equally as exciting is probably a good idea.

This is the first time the BMW X6 M is offered in Competition guise. The two previous generations were only offered in one flavor and that seemed to work out fine for the car so far.

Up front, the BMW X6 M gets a more aggressive front bumper, with larger air intakes, and black accents on the Competition model. It also gets a rear roof spoiler in addition to a small decklid spoiler beneath it. There’s an interesting new rear bumper that houses quad exhaust pipes, the latter of which being a signature M Division design staple.

Overall, the BMW X6 M is very similar to its X5 M sibling, just with a different roofline and an additional rear spoiler.