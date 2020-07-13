BMW had a rather good weekend, considering the achievements unlocked in racing. A new stage of the Nurburgring Endurance Series took place with two events hosted by the famous Green Hell, BMW being among the winners across the four-hour races. Overall, BMW cars claimed eight class wins in each race and, therefore, turned the Bavarian car maker into the first manufacturer in the history of the race series to post 2,000 class wins.

After this weekend, BMW has chalked up 2,004 victories to its name. The BMW M6 GT3 did not achieve an overall win this time, but the Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 finished second and third on Saturday and Sunday to add two more podium finishes after success in the opening race. Driving duties were shared between Mikkel Jensen, David Pittard and Christian Krognes. BMW Team Schnitzer and ROWE Racing were also competing.

BMW works drivers Augusto Farfus, Martin Tomczyk and Sheldon van der Linde started from pole position on Saturday and finished in fourth place. Tomczyk and van der Linde claimed sixth place on Sunday. BMW works drivers Alexander Sims and Nick Yelloly reached fifth position on Saturday in the ROWE Racing BMW M6 GT3, while BMW DTM driver Lucas Auer celebrated his GT3 race debut on the Nordschleife on Sunday. Together with Yelloly, he crossed the finish line in twelfth place.

The BMW M4 GT4 recorded an outstanding top-three lock-out in the SP10 class on Saturday. Victory went to reigning VLN champions David Griessner and Yannick Fübrich and their team-mate Florian Naumann from Pixum CFN Team Adrenalin Motorsport. On Sunday, Team Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport and Pixum CFN Team Adrenalin Motorsport secured another one-two result in the class. On Saturday, BMW teams also celebrated wins in the CUP5, M2 CS, V4, V2, VT2, H4 and SP4 classes. Further victories in the same classes on Sunday saw BMW move past the 2,000-win mark.