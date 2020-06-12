Germany is relaxing its restrictions and is planning on returning to the life before COVID. And this includes motorsport racing. The DTM schedule has been set for 2020 and now BMW’s DTM teams are heading out for tests for the first time since April. Initially set to take place in mid-March, these tests are about to kick off next week and will take place on the Nurburgring from Monday to Thursday.

The six BMW Works drivers and the two teams that will line-up at the starting line of the DTM are all ready to take up their kit once again and resume work. BMW Team RBM and BMW Team RMG will make sure to abide by the strictest hygiene rules to make sure everyone is safe during the tests. That includes the paddock and the cars on the circuit.

“The past few months have been really difficult for all of us. This was a situation that no one among us has ever experienced before, neither in private nor in professional life. That is why it is great that all the safety measures have allowed us to return to the racetrack with the DTM tests at the Nürburgring. A big thank you to ITR for making this possible with their safety concept. Guaranteeing the safety and health of everyone is the top priority and the ITR and all participants have done a great job in that respect,” said Jens Marquardt, BMW Group Motorsport Director.

“It is fantastic to hear the sound of the engines again and to see how the drivers and teams are working – even though the way we work is very different to how it used to be, but we have got used to this very quickly. A certain normality is returning to proceedings, albeit a very different one. However, we are back and we are looking forward all the more to the start of the season at Spa-Francorchamps in August,” he added.

Tests for the 2020 season actually kicked off over the winter, when the new M4 DTM cars have been subjected to various checkups. The new engines are also in focus and that’s where a lot of the focus will be. In total, the six BMW DTM works drivers completed 1,725 laps or 6,260 kilometers of testing during the Nürburgring tests. The 2020 DTM season starts on 1st and 2nd August at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.