We’re getting really close to the unveiling of the new BMW G80 M3 and G82 M4 models. Whereas we’ve seen the two upcoming M cars testing on the Nurburgring before, plenty of times, the latest outing comes with a couple of twists. The one that will immediately gather your attention is the overall look of the cars.

Older videos showed them wearing some pre-production parts, like the taillights and other tidbits, but in this latest spotting the M4 seems to be fitted with the production-ready bits.

Another difference is the way the car was driven. Previously, even though you could tell the M4 prototypes were driven rather hard, we never really saw them lose traction. This time round, it seems like the drivers were putting the traction limits to the test.

You can easily see the rear axle sliding around a few times and, at one point, it looks like the driver was paying really close attention to how the weight shifts while under pressure. Quite interesting!

One thing’s for sure: BMW is on the final stretch with these cars. The G80 M3 and G82 M4 will be unveiled in September and production is slated to kick off in November. Therefore, we’re just a couple of months away from seeing the real deal. I’m not sure the world is ready for the design they will have, but on the technical side of things, I’m pretty sure we won’t be disappointed.

As we mentioned before, the new M3 and G82 M4 will be coming in two separate flavors: the basic version and the Competition models. The basic ones will have the S58 3-liter straight six engine under the hood tuned to make 480 HP and will allow you not only to get them with a manual, but they will be RWD too.

The Competition alternative will have 510 HP and all-wheel drive, and will only be available with an automatic 8-speed gearbox. This particular model will arrive in late 2021.