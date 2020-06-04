Video: BMW G80 M3 continues testing on the Nurburgring

Now that we’ve seen the new 4 Series Coupe, we’re getting ready to welcome the BMW G80 M3 into the world. In a new spy video, we can spot the large kidney grille under the heavy camo confirming once again that the M3 will have a bold front fascia as well.
Apart from daring design, the new G80 M3 is shaping up to be great a great track warrior. As you can see from the footage below, it’s pretty fast on the usual BMW proving grounds – the Nurburgring.
The new M3 will come in two flavors, just like most of the M line-up right now. There will be a ‘standard’ model and a Competition version. Regardless of the choice, all M3 models will use the same S58 3-liter straight six engine from the X3 M and X4 M models.
In standard guise it will deliver 480 PS while the Competition versions will have 510 PS. All Competition models will come with M xDrive all-wheel drive which means they will be capable of sending power to the rear axle alone. Should you prefer it that way.
The manual will also be kept alive, and will be offered on a model dedicated to purists. This car will not just allow you to row your own gears, but it will also be a RWD model, for those who don’t agree with a move to AWD.
Expect the new models to be launched in September 2020 with deliveries in early 2021.