The BMW M135i and M235i models now become more affordable and attractive in Australia, thanks to the specifically designed M Pure equipment package, which is already widely available for no less than five BMW M automobiles.

The major key points of the Australia-only M Pure models are the more affordable pricing, the adequate equipment level, the same exterior design and detailing specific to M cars, and the same high-performance attributes.

By adding the M135i xDrive and the new M235i xDrive Gran Coupe to the lineup, the fleet of M Pure models increases to seven different offerings. This special equipment program already caters to clients looking to drive one of the following models:

M340i xDrive Pure

M550i xDrive Pure

X2 M35i Pure

X5 M50i Pure

X6 M50i Pure

Both the F40 M135i and F44 M235i model generations include the eye-catching Cerium Grey body accents and special exterior and interior customization reserved for the lower-end BMW M automobiles.

The new BMW M135i xDrive Pure starts AUD 63,990, with the new M235i xDrive Gran Coupe Pure priced at AUD 67,990. These are the recommended retail prices (MSRP) and include goods and services tax (GST), excluding on-road costs.

Thus, the economy brought in by choosing the Pure equipment package reaches AUD 5,000 compared to the full-specification M135i xDrive and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe.

The new BMW M135i xDrive Pure boasts the following standard equipment:

8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles

BMW xDrive

Limited Slip Differential on front axle

M Sport Steering

19″ M light alloy wheels V-spoke 557 M Bicolor Cerium Grey matte

M Sport Brakes with blue painted calipers

BMW Head-Up Display

Driving Assistant, incl. Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, Approach Control Warning with city-braking intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Prevention and Speed Limit Info

Parking Assistant, incl. PDC front and rear, Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant

Interior trim finishers ‘Illuminated Boston’

Comfort Access System

Electric Seat Adjustment, incl. driver’s side seat memory function

Automatic air-conditioning, dual-zone

M Sport Seats for driver and front passenger

Upholstery Cloth ‘Trigon’ / Alcantara Black, black interior color

The range-topping M135i xDrive model, starting at AUD 68,990, includes additional equipment over the Pure variant as follows:

Panorama glass roof

Adaptive LED Headlights incl. High Beam Assistant

Leather ‘Dakota’ upholstery

Harman/Kardon surround sound system

In the case of the new M235i xDrive Gran Coupe Pure, the equipment list comprises:

8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles

BMW xDrive

Limited Slip Differential on front axle

M Sport Steering

19″ M light alloy wheels V-spoke 557 M Bicolor Cerium Grey matte

M Sport Brakes with blue painted calipers

Interior trim finishers ‘Illuminated Boston’

Comfort Access System

Electric Seat Adjustment, incl. driver’s side seat memory function

Automatic air-conditioning, dual-zone

M Sport Seats for driver and front passenger

Upholstery Cloth ‘Trigon’ / Alcantara Black, black interior color

As well, the range-topping M235i xDrive Gran Coupe priced at AUD 67,990 boasts extra equipment compared to the entry-level Pure version:

Panorama glass sunroof

Adaptive LED Headlights incl. High Beam Assistant

Leather ‘Dakota’ upholstery

Harman/Kardon surround sound system

Both the new M135i xDrive Pure and M235i xDrive Gran Coupe Pure offerings are powered by the petrol-fed, 4-cylinder BMW B48 engine rated at a peak output of 225 kW / 306 PS (302 hp). The BMW xDrive all-wheel drive traction system is offered as standard, together with the BMW 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox to ensure the power transfer.