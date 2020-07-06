BMW won’t stop making FWD models anytime soon. Despite criticism from some customers, the front-wheel based BMWs are selling quite well. The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, for example, brought a lot of new customers to the BMW brand, as peculiar as that may sound. The same could apply for the recently launched 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe models.

The harsh truth is that BMW will keep making these cars and they will sell because they have the highly-desirable blue and white roundel on the hood. But there might be some big changes in the making for these cars though.

As we’ve recently seen, they will get a new infotainment setup which looks rather nice. Some said it copies the design from arch-rivals Mercedes-Benz, but that’s not necessarily the case. And even if it was, it’s the functionality that matters, not the format.

The upcoming FWD models built under the U06 codename are also rumored to get a new sound system upgrade. Apart from the usual standard and Hi-Fi sound systems of today, owners could have the option to upgrade to a sound system provided by the US-based company Sonos.

That could mean we are going to get a couple of interesting features for them as well. Sonos is a company established in California in 2002 and they specialize in smart speakers of all sorts. The company has worked with Pandora, Spotify and Amazon Music to offer smart speakers and they did a pretty good job.

For now though, nothing is confirmed and you need to take this in with a grain of salt.

