BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in Sapphire Black looks pretty good

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is presented in a completely black configuration at the 2020 Montreal Auto Show. In Canada, those responsible for the BMW lineup have decided not only to display the current top model M235i with a black paint finish, but also with the extended Shadow Line. The latter is currently only available as part of the M Performance package for the M235i Gran Coupe.

The result is actually a quite stunning BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe which hasn’t been often loved by the pundits. The kidneys, exterior mirrors, air intakes, tailpipes and rear spoiler are black, and the details in Cerium Gray that are common to the M Performance models are omitted.

The look of the BMW M235i Gran Coupe, which is painted in Sapphire Black, is rounded off perfectly by the 19-inch light-alloy wheels, double-spoke style 552 M Bicolor, which, in addition to glossy surfaces, also have some black surfaces.

The darkest BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to date relies on color in the interior with the perforated Dakota leather upholstery in Magmarot. The red leather goes to emphasize the cool look of the optional M sports seats.

Thanks to minimally reduced weight and an overboost function for the turbo four-cylinder, the M Performance Package for the BMW M235i Gran Coupe not only brings some black accents, but also a measurable advantage in the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 kmh/).

While the four-door compact coupé comes with it 306 horsepower and a factory specification of 4.9 seconds for the standard sprint, the value drops to 4.8 seconds with the performance package. The top speed is always electronically limited to 155 mph (250 km/h).

Pricing for the US Market has recently been released for both 2 Series Gran Coupe variants; the BMW 228i Gran Coupe and the BMW M235i Gran Coupe. For the entry-level model in the US, the 228i, pricing starts at $37,500, before $995 destination. As for the high-performance BMW M235i Gran Coupe, it starts life at $45,500 before a $995 destination fee.

That pricing puts the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe right in line with cars like the Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, when options are considered.