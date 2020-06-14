The ALPINA XB7 is the second addition to the U.S. current lineup offered by the Buchloe-based automaker. It is also the most expensive BMW crossover and sits in top 10 most expensive BMWs today. Naturally, with a price tag of $141,300, the ALPINA XB7 comes packed with a wide range of standard features and equipment.

Continue Reading Below

Exterior Colors

There are four standard colors offered by the ALPINA for their XB7 SUV. All of them are included in the base price.

Alpine White

Black Sapphire

Mineral White

Pythonic Blue

Artic Grey

Then we have two additional colors which come with a price of $1,950:

Tanzanite Blue

Ametrin Metallic

Upholstery

Moving inside the cabin, the ALPINA XB7 starts to shine even more. While the Lavalina leather trim is mysteriously missing from the standard and optional equipment list, there are still plenty of high quality leathers to pick from:

Extended Merino Leather

Ivory White Extended Merino leather

Coffee Extended Merino Leather

Black Extended Merino Leather

Tartufo Extended Merino Leather

Full Merino Leather ($1,500)

Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino Leather

Ivory White Full Merino Leather

Coffee Full Merino Leather

Black Full Merino Leather

Tartufo Full Merino Leather

The options list is equally extensive and if fully optioned, the MSRP can easily jump over $160,000. Here are some of the things you can spec your XB7 with:

Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof ($750)

Trailer Hitch ($550)

Second-Row Captain’s Chairs ($850)

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System ($3,400)

Rear-seat entertainment Professional ($2,200)

23″ ALPINA CLASSIC wheels, style CS16 with performance non run-flat tires ($2,600)

Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system.

All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies.

According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds.