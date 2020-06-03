BMW Motorsport reveals liveries for 2020 DTM season

BMW Motorsport announced today its new liveries for 2020 DTM racing season, along with the full lineup of sponsors and partners. Five of the six works BMW M4 DTM will compete in the well-known and familiar colors of Shell, BMW Bank, CATL, Schaeffler and ZF. The sixth M4 DTM gets a new sponsor: iQOO.

“We are very happy to have our strong partners at our side, even in difficult times like these,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “The corona pandemic also put the brakes on the DTM, and when the season can finally start, it will be under different conditions than we are used to. That is why we are all the more grateful for the loyalty and ongoing support of our partners. It shows once again that we are one team, we stand together and we fight together for success. The modified DTM calendar makes us look forward to the start of the season even more. Together with our partners, we are ready to give everything in the 2020 season.”

BMW’s partnership with Shell goes as far back as 2015. Like last year, Sheldon van der Linde (RSA) will take the wheel of the Shell BMW M4 DTM.

BMW Bank have been a Premium Partner for BMW Motorsport since 2012. One of the new additions to the BMW squad of drivers, Lucas Auer (AUT), will take the wheel of the BMW Bank M4 DTM. The second new addition, Jonathan Aberdein (RSA), will race in the CATL BMW M4 DTM.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (GER) will stay true to his Schaeffler BMW M4 DTM, and Philipp Eng (AUT) to his ZF BMW M4 DTM. Wittmann and Eng were the most successful BMW DTM drivers in the 2019 season. They clocked up five season wins between them.

BMW M Motorsport is also delighted to welcome a new Premium Partner on board; Timo Glock (GER) will now take to the track in the iQOO BMW M4 DTM.

Akrapovič, Becker Carbon, BMW M Performance Parts, H&R, Randstad and RoboMarkets remain on board as Official Partners. Puma will continue to kit out the teams, drivers and employees of BMW M Motorsport as Official Supplier.

The amended 2020 DTM race calendar at a glance:

10th-12th July: Norisring (GER)

1st-2nd August: Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)

14th-16th August: Lausitzring (GER)

21st-23rd August: Lausitzring (GER)

4th-6th September: Assen (NED)

11th-13th September: Nürburgring (GER)

18th-20th September: Nürburgring (GER)

9th-11th October: Zolder (BEL)

16th-18th October: Zolder (BEL)

6th-8th November: Hockenheim (GER)