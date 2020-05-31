LEAKED: The All-New BMW 4 Series (M440i)

We’re not surprised that the BMW 4 Series has been leaked two days before its unveil. As it has been the case lately, most of the exciting new BMW models have found their way onto the Interwebs way ahead of their official debut. As a matter of fact, the new 4 Series fully leaked a few months ago, so very few surprises were left in store.

Today, several Instagram account, along with some online media are reporting on the leak. The images are part of an official marketing brochure and feature the top BMW M440i Coupe model. The official debut is scheduled for 1:15PM EST on June 2nd, 2020.

The main controversy point of the forthcoming G22 4 Series will be its massive kidney grille. The M440’s design is emphasized with the help of the special, hexagonal pattern of the kidney grille and the Cerium Grey exterior mirror caps, a variation of the honeycomb mesh seen on the M340i/M340d.

The side view reveals a very sleek and beautiful design, worthy of the 4 Series Coupe name. The headlights also flow nicely into the fenders and kidney, for a cohesive look.

In the back, you’re getting an interesting interpretation of the taillights, elongated and with beautiful inside graphics. There is also a very subtle trunk lid which emphasizes the sportiness of the car. Like most new BMWs, the iconic Hofmeister Kink has been reinterpreted, for a more modern look.