BMWBLOG Podcast Ep 28 — BMW 5 Series LCI, 6 Series GT, MINI Countryman and a Potential 6 Series Revival

In this latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, we’re going to talk about mostly LCI stuff. For 2020, the BMW 5 Series, 6 Series GT and MINI Countryman all received LCI facelifts and all three cars have enough changes to genuinely help them compete in their segments. So let’s break ’em down.

First, we talk about the BMW 5 Series and just how good it looks. The pre-LCI G30-gen BMW 5 Series was already a great looking car. In fact, it was still competitive in its segment, despite being the oldest car in it by far. Now, though, it looks even better and has been refreshed just enough that it can hang with the much newer Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.

The BMW 6 Series GT received about the same LCI as the 5er, with similar headlights and interior changes. What’s interesting is that the 6 Series GT is a car that both needed an update more than any BMW on sale and also needed an update less than any BMW on sale.

Yes, that’s contradictory but hear me out. The 6er GT is the brand’s weirdest looking car and arguably its ugliest. So logic would dictate it needs an update. At the same time, it’s already a car that customers buy regardless of its looks, as its practicality justifies its design. It’s a fun little contradiction to discuss.

We also talk about the MINI Countryman, which also received an LCI update along with its Bavarian siblings. The Countryman still seemed fresh looking on the outside prior to its LCI treatment but it does look better now. The most meaningful changes come on the inside, where it gets the latest infotainment software and a new digital instrument panel.

Lastly, we talk about the BMW 6 Series and whether or not there’s still a place in BMW’s lineup for it. We wrote a piece earlier in the week about this very topic but in the podcast, I can flesh out my ideas a bit better and talk about why BMW should bring the 6er back. Have a listen and enjoy.

