Edition Sunrise BMW X2, 3 Series and Z4 models launched in Japan only

The Japanese car market is getting yet another few special edition models from BMW. The German car maker unveiled the BMW X2, 3 Series and Z4 Edition Sunrise limited-run editions today, aimed at the Land of the Rising Sun. All of them get the same treatment and same options, so choosing one will come down to the preferred body style. All cars also come with special features you don’t get in other models through the options catalogue.

So, what do you get? The BMW Edition Sunrise models come with Alpine White paint on the outside, complemented by red line accents that go across the doors and the side mirror caps. Regardless of the model you choose, the X2, the 3 Series of the Z4, the Edition Sunrise models get the M Sport package as standard. You can also add to the list 19″ M light alloy wheels as well as M Sport contrasting seat belts.

The differences come in what hides under the hood. The Edition Sunrise X2 is based on the xDrive18d model. It can also be had in Magma Red if you want and only 200 units will be made for a starting price of ¥5,540,000 or approximately $51,516 at today’s exchange rate. Ten percent of those cars are to be sold online.

On the 3 Series, the Edition Sunrise model starts off as a 320d xDrive version. In this case, if you don’t want the car in Alpine White, you can get it in Melbourne Red. In total only 250 units will be made (200 Alpine White, 50 Melbourne Red) and prices start at ¥6,870,000 ($63,744) for the white model and ¥7,030,000 ($65,229) for the red one.

Finally, the BMW Z4 Edition Sunrise comes with the sDrive20i package underneath it all. In this case, only 50 units will be made and they will have price tags starting at ¥7,400,000 ($68,662). Delivery of the X2 and Z4 models will start in June while those interested in the 3 Series version will have to wait until December comes around.