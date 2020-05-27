BMW 3 Series models to feature standard BMW OS 7.0 and additional equipment

Starting July 2020, the BMW Operating System 7.0 will become standard on all BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring models. The cutting-edge BMW OS 7.0 will now be available as standard underlying technology for all the infotainment interfaces of the 3 Series model family.

Until now, the G20/G21 featured the BMW Operating System 7.0 only as part of the high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional Package. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus option was still relying on the 6.0 generation of the BMW iDrive.

Coming this Summer, the 3 Series Sedan and Touring will be equipped with the standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus now making use of the extended functionality of the BMW OS 7.0 technology.

The BMW Live Cockpit Plus offered for the 3 Series lineup will comprise a redesigned instrument cluster complete with a new 5.1-inch digital display at its centre.

Like the range-topping BMW Live Cockpit Professional option, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which enables a natural, intuitive and effective interaction via voice control. Simply say “Hey, BMW!” and the assistant will be at your service.

It is also important to mention that, besides the 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the new 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe will also feature the BMW Operating System 7.0 as part of their optional BMW Live Cockpit Plus.

From this Summer, new equipment for the 3 Series lineup will also kick in. The Phytonic Blue metallic paintwork will be added to the portfolio of exterior colors of the G20/G21.

Furthermore, the M Sport trim variant of the 3 Series will be enriched with the new M Sport front seats for the driver and passenger. The M Sport seats boast an excellent lateral support, a wide range of adjustment possibilities and headrests with embossed M logo.

In addition to the M Sport version, the new M Sport seats will also be available for the BMW M Automobile variants of the 3 Series, namely the M340i and M340d.