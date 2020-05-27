SPIED: Potential BMW M3 CS Seen With New Looks and New Seats

The G83 BMW M3 isn’t out yet and already BMW is working on a faster, sharper model. Some new spy photos have hit the interwebs, showing off what seems to be a BMW M3 CS. Previously, the M3 CS was the absolute best version of the F80 M3, thanks to its more stripped-out body and interior, extra power and sharper handling. Being that we haven’t even see the upcoming G80-gen M3, we can’t say for sure whether or not it’s going to need a ‘CS’ version but it’s nice to know that BMW is already working on it. (We don’t own the spy photos but see them here)

In these new photos, we clearly see some sort of G80 BMW M3. Its M-style side mirrors, Style 666M wheels and quad exhausts are all dead giveaways. However, there are also some details that hint at this being a more extreme model. For instance, the front bumper is lower and wider, hinting at some extra aerodynamics, it has a built-in lip spoiler on the trunk lid and blacked-out exhaust tips. We know everyone is freaking out about the new grille design but the rest of this car looks fantastic so far.

These photos also show off some of the car’s interior, which further hint at its ‘CS’ nature. For instance, it gets all-new seats which you can tell are extra lightweight because they gots holes in ’em. In all seriousness though, the seats do have cutouts in them and look more lightweight and supportive than any seat we’ve seen from BMW yet. They also have a new lower seat design, which features some holes in the thigh bolsters, which almost look like handles for scared passengers, and a little cutout for in between passengers’ legs. BMW is a great maker of seats but these seem to be the brand’s coolest yet.

Being that a G80 BMW M3 CS has yet to be confirmed officially, we don’t have any power figures. However, it’s possible it could make around 550 hp from the same S58 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6. In these photos, we see an automatic gear lever and that’s likely to be the only transmission option, though it would be incredible if BMW offered it with a proper stick.

Either way, we’re just happy such a car exists and looks as good as it does. We can’t wait to drive any version of the G80 BMW M3 but now this is the one at the top of the list.