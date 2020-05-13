2020 BMW 5 Series facelift comes with new colors and options

According to an BMW dealership bulletin, the upcoming 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift will feature new colors and options. The refreshed 5 Series is weeks away from its world premiere. The business sedan was already leaked a few days ago and we had the chance to see the car in all its glory.

There are three colors that will be available on the G30 5 Series LCI: Aventurin Red Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic and Bernina Grey Amber Effect.

Another couple interesting options are the M Sport Brakes with red calipers (a first on the 5 Series) and also Android Auto which is finally coming to the range.

Design wise, the 2020 BMW 5 Series LCI is arguably one of the best facelifts in recent memory, one that builds upon an already great platform and design language.

Up front, it has sensibly sized grilles, very pretty looking headlights and, at least in the case of the M Sport package, a more aggressive front fascia. It looks handsome, reserved but also still sporty enough to look like a proper BMW.

It’s also safe to say that these are the nicest headlights on any modern BMW. The actual shape of the light itself is very pretty, with a slight step up at the hood and fascia crease lines and a nicely sculpted outside corner. The lighting elements inside also look great, with their sharper, more rectangular design that still harkens back to BMW’s iconic dual circle design.

Most of the engine lineup is unchanged, with the exception of an improved 530e PHEV and the likely addition of the 2020 BMW 545e. This particular model features an in-line six-cylinder and almost 400 hp.

The new business sedan goes on sale this Summer, worldwide, and we expect to drive the car sometimes later in the year.