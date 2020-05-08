Here are some Mother’s Day gift suggestions from MINI

Mother’s Day is coming up fast and, in case you’re lacking inspiration on what to get your dear mom, MINI has come up with some suggestions, from its very own line of lifestyle products, of course. MINI does this every year, highlighting its product range and it proved to be quite useful, at least for me, as I’m not the greatest gifter in the world. So, what does the British brand have in store for you?

Well, you could go with some garments from the MINI Lifestyle Collection. Guaranteeing a fashionable start to the upcoming summer season, the MINI Wordmark T-Shirt for women is available in vivid Coral or in classic Black and White. A great gift for mothers who prefer a stylish retro look can be found in the MINI 60 Years Lifestyle Collection, including the MINI Car Print T-Shirt, the MINI Stripe T-Shirt and the MINI Vintage Logo T-Shirt.

Whether for leisurely hours at home or trips to the countryside: the MINI Logo Patch Sweatshirt available in Coral and Island is a true all-rounder and offers great comfort. Since there is always the chance of a brisk wind blowing even in the warmer seasons, the classically styled MINI Two-Tone Parka is the perfect outfit for walks – whether on the beach or in the forest.

If clothing is not your ideal choice or maybe you don’t like to guess what size you should get, maybe the MINI Foldable Umbrellas from the MINI Lifestyle Collection could be an alternative. Other things you could go for include things like the MINI Striped Notebook from the MINI 60 Years Lifestyle Collection or the MINI Cloth-Bound Notebook, available in Coral, Island and Grey. You could also get her a MINI Fountain Pen with a two-color aluminum barrel in case her job implies a lot of handwriting. I know this is what I’m gonna get for my mom as she writes a lot of prescriptions by hand every day. Of course, on top of all this, some flowers and some chocolate are always a good idea. You’ll find pictures with all the items mentioned in the photo gallery below.