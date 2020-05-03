Video: Thrashing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the desert looks like great fun

Whenever you review a car, no matter how expensive it is and how well insured it is, there’s always a lingering thought in the back of your head telling you to be careful. You don’t want to be the guy who has to call the people telling them something went wrong. You normally ignore that thought because otherwise you’d be paralyzed by fear. But that’s harder to do when you’re talking about a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

However, Emme from Roadshow, had the audacity not only to take a Cullinan out for a spin but she entered a desert rally with it. She competed in the Rebelle Rally which is a competition dedicated to women passionate about cars, that takes place in the desert and requires not only skill behind the wheel (to fend off all sorts of dangers) but also great orientation skills. Not giving into fear, she pushed the Cullinan way beyond its comfort zone.

I mean, sure, the Cullinan is marketed as a ‘high-riding’ vehicle, an SUV in normal speak, but nobody actually expects it to be used in the desert, far away from the comfort and safety of good old asphalt. The adventure she went on is, therefore, quite a feat. And there were plenty of challenging times ahead.

From an unexpected error regarding the power supply, to a flat tire and a funny power cut due to a slightly open rear door, she and her navigator did a good job.

By the end of the rally, the dashboard was showing a lot of warning lights and I would definitely be interested to learn whether it needed some serious work done after it was all said and done.

The biggest takeaway though is that the team and the Cullinan managed to win the crossover category, in a car that was considered by many as incredibly out of its league here. I guess the Cullinan does have what it takes to conquer even the toughest environments.

Kudos to Rolls-Royce for an amazing vehicle!