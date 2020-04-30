VIDEO: Catch a Good Look at the G80 BMW M3 at the Nurburgring

Chasing down prototype cars at the Nurburgring is nothing new. You’ll see more photographers at a Nurburgring manufacturer test day than at a Kardashian wedding. So seeing clips of some camouflaged test mules lapping the ‘Ring isn’t exactly uncommon. What is uncommon is getting an up close look at one of these camouflaged cars while they sit idle. Thankfully, that’s exactly what we get from this new spy video of the G80 BMW M3.

In this new video, we get to see the usual array of manufacturer test cars lapping Germany’s most famous race track. One of which is the G80 M3, one of the most hotly anticipated cars in BMW’s lineup. However, after seeing it do its thing on track, we get to see it up close and personal, as it’s parked with no driver to be found. It’s there that we can see some of its more subtle details that we can’t see while it’s driving like hell on track.

For instance, we can see that it’s going to get nicely flared wheel arches, similar to those of the outgoing F80 M3, which was a very good looking car because of its flared arches and wider track. So this new car should look every bit as good, if not better.

Up front, we can see that it has new headlights that aren’t shared with the standard 3 Series. The current G20 3 Series has little notches in the bottom of its headlights, a styling nod to the old E46 3 Series. However, the new G80 BMW M3 doesn’t have those same notches and gets smooth headlights, like the new 4 Series. This isn’t entirely surprising, though, as we were told that the new M3 would be getting the same new grille and front end as the beaver-teeth M4.

When the G80 BMW M3 makes its debut, it will pack a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine with 473 hp (standard) and 443 lb-ft of torque or 503 hp (Competition) and 443 lb-ft of torque. It will also have an eight-speed automatic gearbox and, if you opt for the rear-wheel drive standard model, an optional six-speed manual. That said, only the standard rear-wheel drive version comes with a manual, so if you want to row your own gears, you’ll have to settle for less power. However if you want the extra power of the Competition model, you’ll not only be forced into an automatic gearbox but all-wheel drive.

However exciting its mechanical bits may be, the headlining story will always be its monstrous set of kidney grilles. Hopefully when the G80 BMW M3 finally debuts, the car will get good enough to put its grille debate to rest.