Video: BMW G80 M3 looks rapid during tests on the ‘Ring

By all accounts BMW is currently hard at work, despite the lockdown. Cars need to be finished on time and when it comes to the upcoming M3, nothing can be left to chance. That’s probably why the G80 M3 has been spotted so often on the usual Bavarian proving grounds, the Nurburgring, aka Green Hell. This latest video though shows the car being pushed to the limit and carrying some impressive speed through the corners.

We’ve seen the car on this track before, but this time, for some reason, it seems to be going faster than ever. The footage shows it carrying some serious speed into corners with a lot of lateral grip.

Also, at one point I think we get confirmation that all-wheel drive trickery is involved, as all four wheels show a loss of traction in a specific corner. I’ll let you figure out which one. That’s not a surprise though, as BMW has already confirmed that the upcoming M3 will be all-wheel drive.

Rendering new BMW M4 @avarvarii

The system used will be similar as on the M5. The M xDrive all-wheel drive system will be hooked up to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which means two things. First of all, the 7-speed DCT gearbox will be dead after serving on two consecutive generations of the M3. Second, if you want all-wheel drive, you can’t have it with a manual. The Competition models will only be available with this configuration, featuring automatic gearboxes and AWD.

If you’re feeling disappointed, you shouldn’t be as BMW promised a manual model will also be available. It will aim at purists and therefore will be offered solely in RWD guise and with less power than the M3 Competition. As such, you’ll have two options: a 510 PS M3 Competition with AWD and an automatic gearbox and a 480 PS RWD manual choice.

Which one would you go for?

[Top Rendering: @zer.o.wt]