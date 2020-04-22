SPIED: 2021 BMW X2 LCI possibly in for bigger nostrils

Recently spotted 2021 BMW X2 LCI prototype could possibly hide a bigger kidney grille underneath the heavy camouflage panel on the front end. The refreshment for the X2 compact Sports Activity Coupe is scheduled for unveiling as we near mid-2020. The camouflaged test prototype continue their street and final experimental phase (FEP), as revealed by the latest spy shots (you can check them out here).

After the X1 LCI was revealed in 2019, the X2 sibling is next in line to receive a mid-life facelift. We do not expect dramatic visual changes, yet it is very likely that the F39 generation will indeed look fresher and bolder after the procedure. While the recently spotted test vehicle wore a light cladding, it is possible that the new X2 LCI gets sharper-styled headlights together with a revised kidney grille and front air intakes.

Like in the case of the X1 LCI, the new radiator grille will get bigger and the kidney will retain their inverted architecture. The louvres are set to receive a more tridimensional look. With these LCI treatment, at least from the front end, the new BMW X2 will renew its already daring and bold appearance.

New alloy wheel models are also possible for both the standard and M Sport versions. At the rear end, although the rear lights of the prototype don’t show any change from the pre-LCI model, we expect new rear lamps with new inner graphics.

The engine lineup should not suffer important updates, apart from the introduction of the all-new X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid SAC with a 231 PS / 228 hp output and the possible addition of mild hybrid solutions for the diesel powertrains. The range-topping X2 M35i is set to retain the 4-cylinder B48 petrol burner rated at 306 PS / 302 hp.

Inside, the 2021 BMW X2 is set to retain the pre-facelift dashboard. Apart from the standard 6.5-inch screen and the mid-range 8.8-inch option, a 10.25-inch Touch Control Display will also be offered, underlying the BMW iDrive 6.0 operating system.