WORLD PREMIERE: BMW X2 xDrive25e joins an extensive fleet of BMW plug-in hybrids

The lates addition to the BMW Group plug-in hybrid family is the 2020 BMW X2 xDrive25e. The chic urban crossover joins its more practical brother – the BMW X1 xDrive25e – which was unveiled a few months ago. The two PHEVs use the latest and greatest generation lithium-ion battery to deliver an estimated WLTP range of 57 kilometer. The latest generation of lithium-ion batteries has a gross energy content of 10.0 kWh. With the standard charging cable, the high-voltage battery can be supplied with energy at conventional household sockets. In this way, the fully discharged battery can be fully charged in around five hours.

After just 3.8 hours, the battery is charged to 80 percent of its total capacity. With the BMW i Wallbox, the battery can be charged from zero to 100 percent in 3.2 hours and from zero to 80 percent of its total capacity in just 2.4 hours.

The plug-in hybrid system of the new BMW X2 xDrive25e consists of a 1.5 liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and a model-specifically developed electric drive from the BMW Group’s eDrive technology kit. The internal combustion engine develops a maximum output of 92 kW / 125 hp and a maximum torque of 220 Nm.

It transfers its power to a 6-speed Steptronic transmission and drives the front wheels. The electric motor mobilizes an output of 70 kW / 95 hp and a torque of 165 Nm. It transmits its drive torque to the rear wheels via a single-stage gearbox.

Together, the combustion and electric motors generate a system output of 162 kW / 220 hp. The maximum system torque of both drive units is 385 Nm. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e sprints from a standing start to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds. The maximum speed is 195 km / h for the new X2 xDrive25e. The average fuel consumption is 1.9 to 2.1 liters per 100 km/h with CO2 emissions of 43 to 47 grams per kilometer.

The positioning of the high-voltage battery underneath the rear bench seat not only ensures a particularly low center of gravity, but also only marginally limits the storage space.

The base price for the BMW X2 xDrive25e will be announced shortly, but the BMW X1 xDrive25e starts in Germany at € 45,250.