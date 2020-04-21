BMW 2002 Hommage Turbomeister was such a stunning concept

The BMW 2002 Hommage Turbomeister is arguably one of the best looking concepts revealed during the previous decade. The BMW 2002 Hommage originally debuted in Spring 2016 at the Concorso d’Eleganza in Villa d’Este, essentially a sportier M2 Coupe which evokes the spirit and style of the iconic 2002 Turbo. For the same year’s Monterey Car Week, the concept car has undergone a makeover.

The new orange and black livery features the word ‘Turbomeister’ emblazoned on the sides, rear bumper and bonnet. It’s meant to celebrate BMW’s relationship with the turbocharged car, as the original 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo “became the first series-produced vehicle in Europe to feature turbo technology.”

Beyond the new paint job, the 2002 Hommage carries over without changes from the Villa d’Este concept. The gold in the headlights is to both honor the “Golden” 50th anniversary of the BMW 2002 and to be vaguely reminiscent of the sort of gold-inited headlights of racing cars back in the day. It’s also wears ‘Turbo’ badges on both the front splitter (backwards, just like the original BMW 2002 Turbo) and on the massive rear wing. ‘Turbomeister’ badges also adorn the car’s hood, fenders and rear bumper.

The 2002 Turbomeister is basically a BMW M2 underneath the skin, as it is on the M2 chassis and uses the same engine. However, it has a mostly carbon fiber body on time that’s as extravagant as it is striking.

The taillights are rectangular and horizontal, as BMW resisted the urge to re-create the cutesy round taillights of early ’02 models.

Even thought many were hoping for a production series of the BMW 2002 Hommage, the beautiful concept remained just that – a great, design exercise.

[Photos: BMW Group Classic]