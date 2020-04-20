Lightweight builds an M2 Convertible, faster even than the M2 CS

German tuning shop Lightweight Performance is unveiling their latest project. A BMW M2 Convertible was commissioned by a customer years ago, but it has since been refined. Thanks to new upgrades, the custom BMW M2 Convertible is now even faster than the upcoming BMW M2 CS.

AutoBild has recently taken the Lightweight BMW M2 Convertible to Sachsenring and recorded a lap time of 1:34.15 minutes. That’s slightly faster than the supposed time of the M2 CS – 1:34.98 minutes.

The outstanding lap time is made possible by a conversion that started with a regular BMW 2 Series Convertible. The engine, transmission, axles and brakes were taken from the M2. The base engine is the 370-hp N55 engine of the original M2, but, of course, with some extra oomph. The power unit now makes 428 hp.

Naturally, longitudinal dynamics are key to the victory over the stronger and lighter M2 CS. So the Lightweight Performance M2 was upgraded with a Bilstein Clubsport coilover and plenty of carbon fiber. For example, the bonnet, front spoiler, rear diffuser, rear spoiler and many other details are made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

There is also a wheel upgrade, 20-inch models in the front and 21-inch with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 in the rear.

To take a closer look at this unique tuning project, click in the photo gallery below:

[Source: Bimmertoday]