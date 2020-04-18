Video: BMW M8 Competition vs GT-R and Ferrari GTC4 Lusso drag race

Remember the times when no BMW could keep up with a Nissan GT-R from standstill in a drag race? As a matter of fact, remember when the GT-R used to beat everyone and earned its ‘Godzilla’ nickname? Those times are long gone and the video below proves it. The GT-R has truly aged since it debuted over a decade ago, and a new model is just around the corner. For now, the BMW M8 Competition is proving itself to be a bit too much for the aging Godzilla.

The guys from CarWow put together a rather interesting drag race once again. This time they got three rather different cars lined up. Normally, Nissan GT-R fans wouldn’t even look at a BMW unless it just drove through their line of sight. That’s also true for Ferrari customers who usually don’t peg the Bavarian brand as worthy of their attention but they are all wrong. This drag race shows it in spades.

So how do the specs look? Well, looking at the numbers on paper and you’d think the BMW would have a hard time with these two. The Ferrari uses a 6.3-liter V12 which, even though it’s aspirated, delivers 690 HP and almost 700 Nm of torque. It’s also all-wheel drive, as the ‘4’ in the name suggests, so launching it will be rather easy. The Nissan is the oldest car here but it’s also the only one that’s not stock. The 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 has been tuned to make 630 HP so it’s right up there with the other two. It too has a legendary all-wheel drive system and launch control sequence.

I won’t spoil the results but I will mention what Mat says at the end of the video; out of the three, the BMW was the only one that launched perfectly consistently. Whereas the other two had issues putting the power down, the M8 launched perfectly all day long. That might be something to keep in mind.