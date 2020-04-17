Video: BMW M850i Gran Coupe Review complains about iDrive

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is just one of three different body styles BMW is offering for the resurrection of the 8 Series badge. Some might say it’s the best choice out of the three, even though I would probably go for the convertible, but that’s all down to personal choice. The M850i is, however, the best model to get, no matter the body style, as it has everything you need: power, sound and great overall performance.

The people over at Roadshow took the BMW M850i Gran Coupe out for a spin and came back impressed. It’s hard not to be impressed by this car, to be honest. It does so many things right, you’ll have to start splitting hairs to find something wrong with it. And yet, since there’s no such thing as the ‘perfect car’, flaws can still be found. And I’m not talking about the price tag here, as that might be the obvious go-to reference here.

As a matter of fact, I was surprised to see the reviewer complain about the infotainment system. That’s something that hasn’t happened since in the last… seven years? BMW has been heavily criticized at first for its iDrive system and for good reason. It was too iffy, too complicated and most of the time it took too long to do simple tasks using it. However, over time the Germans worked on it and it’s now topping all sorts of charts for ease of use and user experience.

And yet, it seems like the people over at Roadshow find it has a steep learning curve. Be that as it may, this was close to the only fault they could find with it, excluding the price, of course. Speaking of which, the 8 Series Gran Coupe has to deal with some stiff competition which includes the Porsche Panamera. Is it good enough to take on the four-door Porsche? It’s close but it comes down to your choice in the end.