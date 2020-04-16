BMW launches coloring books for #stayhome kids and adults

Staying in isn’t that easy, is it? Now that half the world is staying inside to control the spread of the Coronavirus, we finally get to appreciate things we took for granted, including the simple joys of walking outside. This can be a stressful situation especially if you live alone or if you have a number of kids around, as they are known to get bored easier. Car makers around the world have been trying to find ways to help out and BMW is no exception.

Last week we were telling you about the board games BMW came up with, simple designs you can print at home and try and have fun with around the house. That wasn’t all though. BMW also put together some coloring books for both kids and adults, to keep the stress away. According to BMW there are some serious benefits to be found in coloring; such as decreasing stress, the release of endorphins, strengthening motor skills and helping you sleep.

The choices of cars available to color include the BMW X5, Concept i4, concept i4 front, Concept i4 back and BMW City for kids. The adult list is a lot less diverse, with only the BMW M8 and BMW E30 M3 DTM being available. Nevertheless, this could really help out. You don’t even have to go out, all you have to do is print them out and start coloring – provided you have some crayons around the house.

I know this may not alleviate all the hardships this extended lockdown has brought on but at least someone’s trying to offer you some kid of relaxing activity. Pitch in the board games and BMW has you covered for a day of the many to come. I know it’s not ideal but things could’ve been worse, so you can find solace in that.