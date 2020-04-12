A new rendering of the 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift

BMW will debut next month their 2020 BMW 5 Series Facelift. The business sedan will be first introduced digitally, followed at a later date by public viewings. Ahead of the unveil, based on recent spy photos, rendering artists are trying to capture the changes on the facelift model.

This new rendering comes from @AscarissDesign and, naturally, builds upon the existing design of the 5 Series. The kidney grille gets slightly restyled with thicker outer edges and only a bit larger than the current model. According to our sources, the 5 Series LCI will not go the route of the 7 Series Facelift and its huge kidneys.

The headlights are sleeker and they continue to connect into the outer edge of the kidneys. Some changes are expected in the bumper styling as well, but nothing out of ordinary.

On the inside, the new 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift really only gets two major updates and they’re both tech-related. The new iDrive found on all new models is now present on the the 5er. However, it still retains the old rotary controller, which is odd considering how good looking the new one is.

It does get BMW’s new digital instrument panel, though, which makes it look and feel more modern than the sorta-digital gauges of the current car.

Not many upgrades will take place in the engine department. The biggest of all is the addition of the 48V electrical system which was just announced. There will also be an upgrade to the 5 Series plug-in hybrid, likely using the same technology from the recent 745Le.

The facelift will apply to the 5 Series Sedan, Touring and 6 Series GT, as as well as the M5 LCI which will arrive this Summer.