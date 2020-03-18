Video: BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS and Tesla Model X

Now that the new Mercedes-Benz GLS is finally out, the BMW X7 has a proper rival to deal with. Previously, the X7 could trade blows with the old GLS but, to be a fair fight, a new model was needed. With the launch of the new GLS that problem was solved and here is a comparison between the two. Just for entertainment purposes, the guys from CarWow included a Model X in this comparison as the electric car also have 7 seats for its passengers.

To start things off right, the guys have the three cars do a couple of races. In that case, it’s important to note the models they were testing. The BMW was in M50i guise, which means it was pushed along by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. The Mercedes GLS was a good-old fashion diesel, with 330 HP and 700 Nm of torque available on this 400d model. The Tesla here was the long-range model which means it could rely on 469 HP and 775 Nm of instant torque. I’ll let you see for yourself who won.

As for all other areas of the cars, there are plenty of things to like and dislike on every car. In the exterior design department, Mat prefers the GLS as it has more presence and it is the biggest of the three. It also comes with massive 23″ wheels, more than any of the other two. Surprisingly, the BMW wins in the interior department. According to the reviewer, it has the best build quality and the best materials in the cabin so it manages to win it in the end.

The review also covers the cars’ off-road capabilities, their towing capacities as well as the way they handle. Needless to say, there are some noticeable differences at play here but I’m still waiting to see who on earth will take the X7 or the GLS off roading. For the rest of the thoughts on the two, click on the video below.