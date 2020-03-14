2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe gets a series of renderings

Based on recent spy photos and on the new BMW Concept i4, we bring you a set of renderings showing the 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. The second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe will be part of the new 4 Series family which also includes coupe and convertible models.

Furthermore, the 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the base for BMW i4 electric model. The concept version of the i4 was unveiled earlier this month and it has been the subject of many articles.

The renewed 4 Series lineup is shaping up to be quite different in design than anything we’ve seen so far. The front-end will be imposing, aggressive and with a large grille, which might take some BMW fans by surprise. We’ve already seen the leaked 4 Series Coupe photos which revealed a massive kidney grille.

From the side, as seen in these renderings also, the silhouette is quite attractive with the typical sloping roofline and shape specific to the four-door coupes. Therefore, it’s easy to see how the Gran Coupe’s swoopy profile and rear hatch separate it from the more traditional 3 Series.

Speaking of these renderings, their design takes lots of cues from the BMW Concept i4. So you’re getting the same taillights and trunk, but the rear bumper and diffuser was swapped out to include the conventional exhaust pipes. Furthermore, a set of M Performance Wheels and M Performance Brakes were also included in this rendering.

The first to appear is the Coupe (G22), programmed for mid-2020, with the Convertible (G23) to follow after during Fall. According to sources, the start of production (SoP) for the 2-door 4 Series is programmed for July 2020, with the SoP for the roofless 4 Series following in November this year.

Those two models will be followed by the G24 4 Series Gran Coupe in 2021.

[Images: Instagram @zer.o.wt]