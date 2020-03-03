LEAKED AGAIN: The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan

Leaks and BMW seem to be synonymous these days, so it comes as no surprise that a new leak popped up today. And it’s the good ol’ 2021 BMW M3 Sedan which shows its face again. Literarily. A poorly captured photo gives us another look at the front-end of the G80 M3.

And of course, that has sparked quite a few conversations online, mostly because of the angle of this image, and of course, because of the large kidney grille.

So let’s dig into what we’re seeing here. The image is black and white, so it was likely captured that way (or processed after) to protect the leaker or the place it has leaked from. We already know that some prototypes are in the U.S. at the moment and making their way to several dealer and VIP events.

Another Leaked Look at G80 M3 and G82 M4 Front End! https://t.co/YZC20fdUBR — BIMMERPOST (@bimmerpost) March 3, 2020

As a side note, we will also see the car later this month in a closed room (no cellphones or cameras).

Back to the image in question. Clearly, this is not a very flattering look. The angle is strange, therefore the design is a bit distorted. So that leads to a very weird shape of the kidney grille. Being black and white, it’s also missing the contrast which would reveal the slats on the kidneys.

Next, the headlights are elongated in a freakish way, while the hood shut line is more obvious than ever. Same deal goes for the large air intakes which are far from eye-candy in this image.

We already have a pretty good idea what the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 will look like. We’ve seen a leaked image before, and more recently, the front-end of the 2020 BMW 4 Series. So the design is not really a secret anymore: it will be bold, it will be massive and sporty, and extremely controversial.

But as always, polarizing cars look better in real life, so luckily, we will have a better idea what to expect later this month.

The general public won’t see the car until September 2020 with deliveries scheduled for early 2021. What we do know for now is that the new G80/G82 M3/M4 will be fantastic on the track and will bring the latest and greatest ///M tech.

In our several conversations with BMW M CEO, Markus Flasch, we were assured that the driving experience is something very special. Will that hold true? Well, we might be able to find that out sometimes this year.