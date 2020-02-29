Stunning Images: 2020 BMW X6 M Competition in Mineral White

During our test drive of the new 2020 BMW X6 M Competition, one of the test models was painted in the beautiful and immaculate Mineral White color. For the new BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition, you get a rather nice palette of exterior colors available at no charge.

From Alpine White to Mineral White, Carbon Black and Donnington Grey all the way to Marina Bay Blue Metallic, all of these colors are free. Inside, you also get a lot of other combinations free of charge, like Black with Midrand Beige or Sakhir Orange/Black or Ivory White /Night Blue. Carbon fiber trims is also quite popular inside the cabin while Piano Black trims will cost extra.

Furthermore, BMW’s Individual program also allows for a huge variety of color options. Plus, the car is over $100,000 to start anyway, why not spend a few extra thousand dollars to make your already special car even more special?

Powering the big brutish BMW is a 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque (617 hp in Competition-spec). That allows it to get from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is shockingly fast for something so big and heavy.

Because it packs such explosive power and is a surprisingly capable machine, an exterior color that’s equally as exciting is probably a good idea.

You can see the 2020 BMW X6 M Competition in Mineral White below: