Alfa Romeo to Bring Something Loud to Geneva to Take on Zee Germans

There have been rumors swirling for quite some time now that BMW’s Italian rival Alfa Romeo was readying something even more powerful, more extreme than the BMW M3. Something that could make the M3 CS look like child’s toy. To be honest, these rumors started back when the BMW M4 GTS was new, so it was likely being developed to take that. However, even with the GTS a distant memory, the Italians are still hard at work on an uber-performance car to take on Zee Germans and we should be seeing whatever it is come the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

Alfa recently released a short exhaust clip, which sounds a lot like an insane version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, and it’s said to belong to a car ready for Geneva. While no one knows for sure what this car will be, Autocar has sources claiming we’ll find out in just a couple of days.

There are also several rumors about this upcoming Alfa Romeo. For starters, it’s supposed to be based on the aforementioned Giulia but potentially bearing the historic ‘GTA’ nameplate. No power and performance figures have been confirmed, obviously, but it’s said to have over 600 hp, which would make it about 100 hp more powerful than the most powerful M3. We’re not sure how Alfa would manage to make that much power from a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 but it could even by hybridization.

As of right now, there’s no word on whether or not this higher-performance Giulia will make it to North America. Obviously we hope so but, to be honest, we doubt it. The US market never gets ultra-cool exclusive cars from European automakers, so we doubt this new Alfa Romeo, whatever it ends up being, will be any differnt.

If this is all true and there is a new Giulia Quadrifoglio with over 600 ponies, the new BMW M3 had better watch out.