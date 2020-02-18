Bill Auberlen to race for BimmerWorld in 2020 World Challenge Series

Bill Auberlen, the driver who wrote history with BMW, joins the BimmerWorld racing team this year for the 2020 World Challenge Series. The Virginia-based racing team will have an impressive roster this year. Apart from Auberlen, who holds plenty of records under his belt, the team will also have James Clay, Chandler Hull, and James Walker, Jr. on the roster. Auberlen will be racing a BMW M4 GT4 shared with Walker Jr.

Bill Auberlen is the driver with the most races done in a BMW and is now the all-time winningest American driver in a leading series. His resume includes impressive numbers. He won six titles, four with BMW, has competed in over 500 competitive races over the years, won over 90 of them and has over 190 podiums in total. With 55 pole positions, 80 fastest race laps, and 110 lap records I guess you could say he’s a great addition to the team.

The BMW M4 GT4 is also a familiar car for Auberlen and his teammate Walker Jr. The number 82 car running under BimmerWorld banners will definitely attract a lot of looks in the World Challenge series. The other two drivers, James Clay and Chandler Hull will be running a pair of BMW M240i models in the TC America series. This will be the first time Clay returns to TC America after 2009, the American driver racing in GT4 events last year with a victory and a podium finish.

“We’re very excited about this season of racing!” said Clay, president of BimmerWorld and team manager. “We have a mix of very seasoned and accomplished drivers partnered with the most up-and-coming drivers in North America. Our stable of BMW racing machines will be a perfect complement for the aggregated driving talent.” Let’s hope they all deliver and that they won’t have too may technical difficulties in this upcoming season.