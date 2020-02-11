2020 BMW M2 CS pricing starts at $139,900 in Australia

Australia is an important market for the BMW M division. Therefore, a part of the limited-run BMW M2 CS production allocation has already been set aside for the land down under. Today we also caught wind of the price tag it will carry, BMW Australia setting it at AUD139,900 which translates into almost $94,000 at today’s exchange rate. That’s the price before road-going taxes have been applied though.

Looking at the price tag a BMW M2 Competition has in Australia, you’ll notice the M2 CS demands a hefty AUD35,000 increase over the standard model. Whether it is worth it or not depends on you but the same hefty price increase is applied on every other market out there.

In the US, the BMW M2 CS demands $83,600 without the $995 destination and handling tax. That’s $24,700 more than the regular BMW M2 Competition.

What do you get for that extra money? First of all, a collectible in my book. The BMW M2 CS is bound to become a collector’s item later down the line so you could consider buying one an investment. The CS also comes with more racetrack pedigree infused in it. It has a more powerful engine, rated at 444 HP and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque as well as a lighter construction thanks to carbon fiber bits thrown in here and there.

The M2 CS comes with either a manual six-speed gearbox or a 7-speed dual clutch which shaves 0.2 seconds off the 0-62 mph time, turning the car into the fastest M2 version to date. Unlike the regular M2, the CS also comes with adaptive dampers and rides on unique 19″ wheels wrapped in Cup 2 tires. Its brake calipers are also red, something unique to the M2 CS.

With only 2,200 planned for production and only 70 heading to Australia, you might want to get a move on if you want to grab one.